INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was kicked by former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Eric Huxley in 2021 was arrested on Friday.

According to police reports, 40-year-old Jermaine Ashford Vaughn was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges near Monument Circle. The media narrative included in the report indicates the fight occurred between Vaughn and another male.

While police didn’t explicitly report that the Jermaine Vaughn Huxley kicked was the same Jermaine Vaughn arrested at Monument Circle on Friday, police reports from both incidents name a Jermaine Vaughn with matching birthdays, middle names and descriptions.

Huxley was sentenced to a year in prison on Sept. 9. Vaughn is due in court for Friday’s battery incident on Monday.

