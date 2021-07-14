Manual High School drops nickname as it transitions to new leadership

INDIANAPOLIS — The old nickname “Redskins” will officially be retired at Manual High School after more than 90 years.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association approved a merger of the sports teams at Christel House Watanabe and Emmerich Manual, which currently occupy the same southside building. The merger “allows the schools to increase sports offerings and provide many more opportunities for student athletes as the Manual program winds down” by the end of the 2022-23 school year.

The new name: The Christel House at Manual Eagles. The new colors: The eagle mascot and logo will incorporate the blue and gold of Christel House and the red and white of Manual. The old name, which first appeared in articles referencing Manual’s sports teams in the early 1930s, will officially go by the wayside.

