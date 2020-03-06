March super ‘Worm Moon’ will light Indianapolis sky on Monday

The last Supermoon of 2019, known as the ‘super worm equinox moon’ is seen above Los Angeles on March 20, 2019, coinciding with the spring equinox. (Photo credit FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You’ll want to watch the skies over the next few days!

The supermoon, which has several names including the “Crow Moon” and “Worm Moon,” peaks Monday night. It’s the last full moon of winter, according to NASA.

You’ll have a chance to see it from Sunday night until early Wednesday morning.

According to NASA, the various nicknames have their roots in native tribes in different parts of the U.S. Northern tribes called it the “Crow Moon” because the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter. Southern tribes referred to it as the “Worm Moon” because of the earthworm casts that appear on the ground as the springtime thaw begins.

The supermoon will reach peak fullness around 1:48 p.m. EST on Monday, March 9. It will appear full, however, beginning Sunday night.