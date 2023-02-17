INDIANAPOLIS — The weather should be clearing just in time for whatever weekend plans you may have, but in case you don’t have any, there are several fun events going on to help get you started.

If you’re a big fan of the Big Easy but can’t make the trip down to the bayou bash in New Orleans for Mardi Gras then don’t worry – a taste of Louisiana is coming to Speedway, Indiana during the annual Mardi Gras On Main event.

Beads, king cake, music and more will take over Main Street, giving it the look and feel of Bourbon Street, with local restaurants like The Spark, Founders Grounds Coffee Co., Big Woods, Dawson’s On Main, Foyt Wine Vault, Daredevil Brewing and more serving up their very best Cajun inspired fares.

This may look like drinks, party favors, food and more… obviously the focus is on fun all around. Big Woods Regional Chef Tony Banegas says his favorite dish to serve up during Mardi Gras is gumbo.

“For me yes, it’s the chicken and sausage gumbo. It’s something that people always ask to make for soup of the day, and of course it’s not something you just whip up together,” Banegas said. “So, we’re very excited to be offering it to our customers. We have chefs and workers from all over the country and the world basically, so we just love to do something as close to authentic as possible here in Indiana and give people the experience of Mardi Gras.”

Director of the Speedway Chamber Rhonda Schwartz says the Mardi Gras On Main experience is made possible by each business buying in on the fun to participate.

“Everybody gets behind this and supports it and it creates some great inspired Louisiana cuisine, we couldn’t do it without them,” Schwartz said. “I mean we’ve kinda had a mild winter but it’s great to see everybody back out on Main Street and enjoying the festivities, dressed up in their Mardi Gras attire so we just encourage you to get some masks or Mardi Gras attire, your beads and come out and join us on Main Street and see everything we have to offer – we look forward to seeing you!”

Just a few hundred miles from New Orleans is Daytona Beach where of course the famed Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday. If you’re eager for some racing fun ahead of May, you can get your fix at the Daytona 500 watch party at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and watch party tickets are free – if you’d like food, those vouchers cost $18 with all proceeds benefitting the Rich Vogler Memorial Scholarship Fund.

There will be plenty of food options, drinks, a silent auction, special guests and more. Don’t forget – the Indianapolis 500 is officially 100 days away!