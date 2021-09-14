Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez to be laid to rest Tuesday in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Funeral services are scheduled for today for fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez.

The Logansport native was among 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan in August.

Funeral services are open to the public, starting at 11 a.m. at LifeGate Church.

People are also encouraged to line the procession route to Mt. Hope Cemetery, where Sanchez will be laid to rest.

A Garrison flag will be positioned at Burlington and Cliff Streets, where the procession will stop for approximately 30 seconds.

The procession route includes the following:

Life Gate Church (831 Burlington Ave., Logansport)

North or left on Burlington Ave. to Garrison Flag at Cliff Street, continue north to Market Street

East or right on Market Street to 6th Street

North or left on 6th Street to Hanna Street

East or right on Hanna Street to Pleasant Hill

North or left on Pleasant Hill to Grant Street (Mt. Hope Cemetery)