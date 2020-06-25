Marion County charter schools to reopen on schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders of Marion County charter schools announced in a letter to families Thursday that classrooms will reopen at their scheduled date.

Officials said based on feedback from City and Health Department officials, all Indianapolis charter schools are expected to be able to start as planned.

“We appreciate your patience as we have worked with the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) to plan for a safe return to school,” school officials said in the letter.

According to school officials, the decision was based on several factors, including the Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Family and Social Services Agency’s recently released guidance for re-opening Indiana schools.

The announcement explained schools are considering the health and safety of their students, “whether they be safe instructional options in a physical school setting, online options for students who are not able or are uncomfortable returning to school on the scheduled start date, or some combination of the two.”

Families are encouraged to contact their school with specific questions about the re-opening process.

Leaders said more details are forthcoming after the Marion County Public Health Department finalizes guidance to us, include procedures for the following:

Symptom screening

Cleaning and disinfection

Cloth facial coverings and masks or face shields

Social distancing

Student health and safety

Bus transportation

Identifying, reporting, and tracing cases

The following charter schools were included in the announcement:

Andrew J Brown Academy, Damar Charter Academy, Global Prep Academy, Hope Academy, Ignite Achievement Academy, Victory College Prep, Invent Learning Hub, Matchbook Learning, pilotED, Southeast Neighborhood School of Excellence, Urban Act Academy, United Schools of Indianapolis, Tindley Accelerated Schools, Indiana Math and Science Academies, Neighborhood Charter Network, Goodwill Education Initiatives, Indianapolis Classical Schools, Irvington Community Schools, KIPP Indianapolis, Paramount Schools of Excellence, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools, Rooted School, Adelante Schools, Believe Circle City, The PATH School, Indiana Charter School Board, Phalen Leadership Academy, Christel House Academy, Circle City Prep, ACE Prep, Allegiant Prep, Vanguard Collegiate, Ball State University Office of Charter Schools, Him By Her Collegiate School for the Arts, Education One, Dynamic Minds Academy