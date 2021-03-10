Marion County Coroner’s Office rules death of woman in Oct. as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a woman in October as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on October 9 of 2020, IMPD officers were called to the 2500 block of English Avenue on a report of a possible death.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman. IEMS took her to the hospital in critical condition. Despite the best life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead on October 19.

Investigators responded and began their investigation on October 10.

On Tuesday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled this to be a homicide and will determine the exact manner and cause of death, according to IMPD. MCCO will release the woman’s name once proper next-of-kin notification have been made.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).