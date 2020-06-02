Marion County curfew to continue for 3rd night, begins at 9 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday a countywide curfew will go into effect in Marion County for the third night in a row after violence and destruction that occurred over the weekend.

The curfew is from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities will enforce the curfew. Exceptions are made for those traveling to and from work, seeking medical care, or fleeing from dangerous circumstances; law enforcement; members of the news media; federal, state, or local public officials conducting necessary work; and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Indiana Department of Transportation shut down several ramps during the curfews to stem the flow of people into the city.

“On a day designated for the exercise of the people’s power over their government, it is vital that we do our part to protect that exercise amid a challenging time for our city and our nation,” said Mayor Hogsett. “We continue to reevaluate how best to ensure the peaceful exercise of constitutional rights in our city. My continued thanks go out to Marion County residents who abide by these orders, as well as members of law enforcement who help keep our community safe.”

Violation of the curfew order is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and fines worth up to $10,000.