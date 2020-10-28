Marion County Election Board set to add Lucas Oil Stadium as early voting location

INDIANAPOLIS — Voters may have an additional early voting location for the weekend leading up to the election.

The Marion County Election Board is set to vote Friday morning to approve the Lucas Oil Stadium as an early voting location. The stadium will also serve as an election day voting center.

The vote comes as people heading to early voting centers have seen hours-long lines. Common Cause Indiana is calling for more satellite early voting locations in Marion County.

If approved, the voting hours would be Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1 from 10 am until 5 p.m.