Marion County extends polling hours at City-County Building

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time this election season, Marion County is extending early voting hours at the City-County Building until 9 p.m. The move is a direct response to the mass influx of voters they have seen this year.

“Voters line up in the early morning before the doors open, so we are starting the day off with a line,” said Russell Hollis, deputy director for the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

Voting numbers on Wednesday were expected to eclipse 10,000 people in the county for the second straight day. On Friday, the Marion County Election Board will hold a public meeting to vote on adding Lucas Oil Stadium as another early voting location. The vote is expected to pass by unanimous decision.

“Everybody is excited about the new election,” said Richard Roundtree from his spot in line to vote downtown. “They say it moves pretty fast, but lines are big every day.”

“I think folks just want to really make sure that they get their vote in,” added fellow voter Tiffany Keown. “Part of it is COVID, fears of it being so many people on Election Day.”

If the Lucas Oil Stadium location is approved, it will have roughly 50 express voting machines. That is almost double the machines at any other polling location in the county. It would be open this coming Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.