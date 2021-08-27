Marion County Jail inmate death investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive Friday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said jail deputies found Keyot Demon Turnbow unresponsive and not breathing just before 11:45 Friday morning. They started CPR and an emergency medical crew pronounced him dead just before noon.

The office said Turnbow was being housed in the detox unit within the jail at the time of his death, as he was suffering from substance abuse withdrawal.

As is standard procedure, Turnbow’s death is being investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Forensic Services Agency. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.