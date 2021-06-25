Marion County judge rules state must continue federal unemployment benefit payments

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge has ruled that Indiana must continue to pay federal unemployment benefits.

This ruling comes after two groups filed a lawsuit against Governor Holcomb and the Department of Workforce Development over the decision to end the $300 a week benefit.

Along with the $300 bonus, this includes pandemic unemployment assistance, which applies to gig workers and others not typically covered, and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, which extends state unemployment once they’ve been exhausted.

In a release, the joint civil lawsuit claimed that ending the benefits “would cause irreparable harm to individual clients and a group of local clergy named in the suit and, by default, all Hoosiers across the state. The legal challenge is based on Indiana law 22-4-37-1 that requires the state to procure all available federal insurance benefits to citizens.”

The lawsuit asked for a preliminary injunction that would resume the payments until a judge issues a final ruling. That injunction was granted Friday.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.