Marion County of Health & Hospital Corporation president, CEO resigns

INDIANAPOLIS — The longtime president and CEO of the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County is stepping down. HHC controls the Marion County Public Health Department, Eskenazi Health and Indianapolis EMS.

“After more than 18 deeply rewarding years, it is time for a new leader to build upon our achievements and continue this critically important work for the residents of Marion County. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role. My final day will be September 30,” said Matthew Gutwein in a statement.

Gutwein’s resignation follows a series of investigative stories from our partners at IndyStar. Gutwein faced public scrutiny starting in March when the IndyStar reported HHC diverted more than $1 billion in Medicaid funds away from nursing homes and used the money on other projects instead, including building Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

According to IndyStar’s report, state and federal officials allowed this practice as residents in long-term care centers suffered in poorly staffed facilities.

“He was probably under pressure from the board to step down,” said Tony Cook, one of the IndyStar reporters who worked on the investigations.

The agency also owns 78 long-term care facilities across the state which are operated by American Senior Communities. About 11% of Indiana’s long-term care residents stay at HHC centers, yet more than 20% of COVID-19 deaths in such facilities are attributed to HHC centers.

In May, the agency’s Board of Trustees approved a motion to conduct an independent analysis of their facilities’ response during the pandemic. The board is made up of seven members who are appointed by the mayor of Indianapolis, City-County Council and the board of the commissioners.

“That has really raised questions from the board, and I think that coupled with our reporting has really increased the level of scrutiny these homes,” Cooks said.

On their website, HHC says their investment in their facilities is more than double the average investment in similar facilities across Indiana, and their quality scores exceed state and national averages.

Earlier this month, IndyStar exposed a secret report that detailed unknown accusations of fraud at the nursing home chain.

According to IndyStar, the report claimed 25 people defrauded HHC’s nursing home system of at least $35 million.

“Only five people were prosecuted and $15.5 million was recovered on behalf of taxpayers,” Cook said.

In a statement, HHC’s Board of Trustees thanked Gutwein for his many years of service. They said they will be conducting an immediate national search for his successor.

We remain as committed as ever to promoting good health throughout the community and believe that every resident of Marion County should receive medical treatment and public health services in a friendly environment, free from barriers to care resulting from race, gender, age, sexual orientation or other cultural and social factors. Mr. Gutwein embodied this mission. His legacy will be felt for many years to come, and he has graciously agreed to collaborate toward a successful transition. Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.