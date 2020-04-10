Marion County property taxes are being sent, but many have extra time to pay before the due date

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County began mailing out property tax bills Friday, but the Treasurer’s Office said many residents will have leeway in paying them.

Gov. Holcomb issued an executive order to waive late penalties for non-escrowed payments received after May 11 as long as payments are received by July 10.

Treasurer Claudia Fuentes acknowledged this isn’t an “ideal time” for people to receive a tax bill.

“Many Marion County residents and businesses are suffering, with non-essential businesses closing and a growing number of workers losing their regular sources of income,” Fuentes said in a statement.

While the governor has waived penalties, Fuentes urged people to pay by May 11 if possible.

“Property taxes support essential local government programs and services, including public health & safety programs and first responders to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can help these efforts by paying your taxes by the May 11th due date,” she said.

If you can, there are multiple ways to pay (some service fees may apply):

Text — receive bill notifications and pay via text message.

Online — pay one-time or create an online account to easily make future payments.

Automatic payments —enroll in AutoPay and have payments automatically deducted from a default payment method on each due date.

Mail — mail check or money order to Marion County Treasurer, P.O. Box 6145, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6145 (include parcel number or address on memo line).

Phone — pay via automated phone line by calling 888-881-8986.