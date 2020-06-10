Marion County prosecutor considering charges against IMPD officers in connection with protest videos

INDIANAPOLIS– Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said he is considering criminal charges against Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers for their actions during the weekend riots that rocked downtown Indianapolis following protests calling for an end to racial injustice and for criminal justice reforms.

In an exclusive interview with FOX59, Mears said his office has filed charges against 25 people arrested for acts of violence, looting and burglary downtown between May 29-31, is investigating several shots fired cases and is considering excessive force charges against multiple officers as the result of video evidence of actions that weekend.

“Today we were referred a case. I met with the detective involved who’s handling the investigation into that matter. It was referred to us as a criminal investigation. Today, first thing this morning I met with the detective who has been assigned to that. And we’re gonna continue to follow up on that to determine if charges are appropriate.”

Mears did not specify which incident was under review and said this is the only case his office is considering at this time.

The prosecutor said he was ready to testify this evening before the City County Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee about his decision to drop charges against dozens of people arrested downtown during the three days and nights of protests and unrest who were mostly charged with disorderly conduct or curfew violations.

Mears said his office would not prosecute arrestees who were exercising their constitutional right to assemble.

Mears said most of those arrested for criminal violations were from Marion County with others from across Indiana and a few from out of state.

Two people were murdered downtown during the riots. One arrest has been made.

IMPD has been asked for comment on the excessive force investigation.