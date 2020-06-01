Marion County prosecutor declines criminal charges for non-violent protestors

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that he has declined to file charges against non-violent protestors who were arrested on Friday and Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.

Mears said in a release that the arrests were reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and charges were declined in 41 arrests from Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30.

“We will not file criminal charges against those who came downtown to stand against injustice and make their voices heard through peaceful demonstrations,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “For us, the unfortunate choices by a few will not dilute the critical message carried by the majority.”

The Prosecutor’s Office said 14 individuals were charged with felony burglary in separate allegations of illegally entering businesses and removing items.

Marion County prosecutors said allegations of improper conduct or procedural violations by members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) should be directed to the Citizens’ Police Complaint Office.

Mears said the Citizens’ Police Complaint Office is an independent city office which provides an avenue for complaints against sworn officers to be investigated, and citizens with complaints should complete the online form or contact the office directly at (317) 327-3440 or cpco@indy.gov.