INDIANAPOLIS — A Chicago man was convicted of two counts of murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of two people on Indy’s near northeast side two years ago.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday evening that Jamie Wells was convicted for his role in the stabbing deaths of 30-year-old Dominic Patton and 35-year-old Jamel Perry. The conviction was confirmed following a four-day trial.

Booking photo of Jamie Wells

According to previous reports, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. on the night of Dec. 15, 2021, to the 2300 block of Adams Street. A friend and coworker of Patton contacted authorities after becoming concerned that Patton was not answering any phone calls or showing up for work.

Patton and Perry had been good friends for over a decade, according to Patton’s mother, Gail Philips.

Officers arrived at the residence and found the victims deceased and inside separate bedrooms with stab wounds.

Previous autopsy reports indicated that Perry had sustained 7 to 9 stab wounds while Perry was reportedly stabbed more than 100 times.

Detectives soon identified Jamie Wells as a potential suspect after receiving an anonymous tip. Authorities also learned that Wells was known to stay at the residence of the victims from time to time, the prosecutor’s office said.

Wells reportedly showed up at an acquaintance’s apartment while wearing bloody clothing on the same night of the murders, MCPO said. Detectives also reviewed security footage gathered from local businesses that reportedly showed Wells getting ready to travel to Gary from Indianapolis. His hands could be seen covered in bandages.

Wells was soon arrested in Chicago four days later on Dec. 19 on an unrelated warrant. He was brought back to Indianapolis where he was interviewed and eventually charged with murder in connection to the stabbings.

DNA analysis matched Wells’ blood with the blood that was found at the crime scene. Wells was 27 at the time the stabbing occurred.

“Today’s verdict is an accumulation of the diligent work of the investigators, deputy prosecutors, victim advocates, community members, and witnesses who played an intricate part in obtaining justice on behalf of Dominic and Jamel,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.