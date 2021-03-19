Marion County Public Health Department gives reminders on COVID-19 prevention methods

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis sees basketball games and other festivities during March, the Marion County Public Health Department is reminding people to continue practicing habits to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The department said it has been working closely with event organizers, public safety, and public health partners to make sure games and other festivities are conducted with adequate safety measures in place. It is reminding residents and visitors to follow established guidelines and protocols to keep everyone living, working and playing in the community safe and healthy.

The department issued the following reminders:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask over their nose and mouth in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household. A mask mandate for public spaces remains in effect in Indiana.

The CDC also recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after entering and leaving a public space or touching an item or surface that may be frequently touched by other people. If soap and water is not available, a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be used as well.

When in public, it is important to watch your distance, staying at least six feet away from people who are not a member of your household. This is because COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact for a prolonged period. In crowded areas where social distancing is difficult, wearing a mask is especially important.