Marion County Public Health hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic during Playoff Championship festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health department announced that it will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic Downtown among the College Football Playoff Championship festivities.

The clinic will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provide rapid testing and COVID-19 vaccines. The clinic will be located on the north side of Washington Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian Streets.

According to the health department, the clinic will offer both initial and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those 12 and over, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older.

“Those receiving a second or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine are asked to bring their vaccine card or a photo of the card. Parental or guardian consent is required for a minor to be administered the vaccine.”

“The best thing we can do right now to protect those we love is to practice the COVID-19 basics: wear a mask indoors, wash our hands frequently, stay home if feeling sick, and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department.