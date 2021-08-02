Marion County Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Sex and Violent Offender Registry Unit is looking for assistance from the public in locating Erick Harmon, who is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Failure of a Sex Offender to Possess ID.

Harmon is 35 years old, 6 foot, 2 inches tall and weighs around 218 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erick Harmon is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and can make individuals eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.

