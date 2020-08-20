Marion County small claims courts already seeing filings for eviction after moratorium expired

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Small Claims Courts are starting to see evictions filed after the moratorium in Indiana expired on Friday. One legal service in Indianapolis who helps tenants is worried about the possibility of a “massive amount of evictions” over the next several months.

19,000 people are currently on a waiting list for rental assistance in Marion County. That does not include another 10,000 people who have already applied. So it is no surprise Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic is getting more calls from worried tenants.

“Since the rental assistance program have largely filled up already, the need vastly outweighs what money is probably left for that,” said Chase Haller, a staff attorney for the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic.

The Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic is a non-profit legal aid provider in Indianapolis. Haller said the primary reason people are calling is because they can not pay rent due to a loss of income.

During the few days since the moratorium expired on Friday, more than 500 cases have been filed in Marion County Small Claims Courts. That is more than the total number of cases opened in all of August 2019. However, because of current tracking and filtering capabilities, it is not easy to find out how many of these cases are evictions.

“We can’t separate eviction cases from the general small claims filings,” said Haller. “That aside, you can look at general volume and make some deductions out of that.”

Haller believers there needs to be better data on evictions.

“These filings, for example. We know they have increased significantly but we don’t know exactly how many of those are even eviction matters,” he said.

One Indianapolis attorney who represents landlords had about 10 cases ready to go for her clients on Monday. Kate Crebo is an attorney with Hocker & Associates, LLC. She said a majority of her cases involve tenants who stopped paying rent prior to the pandemic.

“In my experience, non-payment was an issue prior to COVID,” she said. “Landlords are not chomping at the bit to evict tenants who can pay because of COVID. I have not seen one case like that in my practice.”

One of her clients had three possession cases that had been filed prior to COVID-19 shutdowns in Indiana. The hearings were set for April and then they got pushed back because of the moratorium. Crebo said she finally had hearings this week, five months after the cases were filed.

“I understand there are concerns on both sides and we appreciate the concerns on both sides of the bar in this case,” she said. “But it is nice to give my clients, the landlords, some relief.”

She said one of her clients who had a case heard in Center Township Small Claims Court on Monday had a tenant who had not paid rent since October 2019.

“My client had delayed in filing for a notice of possession because he was trying to work it out with his tenant,” she explained. “You know, my clients do make attempts to work out non-payment situations with their tenants.”

Haller is worried landlords will begin to file evictions if their tenants have failed to pay rent since the pandemic began.

“I think that is almost a certainty that that is going to happen,” he said. “I hope and expect housing providers are thinking about the fact that this is a unique situation affecting nearly everyone and try to work with people but the reality is, there are some housing providers that will not change what they are doing.”