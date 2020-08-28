Marion County superintendents issue ‘united against racism’ statement

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — As protests against racial injustice have grown this year, there’s also been a push for anti-racism policy within institutions.

On Thursday, 11 Marion County school district superintendents representing about 135,000 students issued a “united against racism” statement.

“This requires us to engage in honest reflection, ongoing learning and constant growth. it also requires more than a statement. it requires action,” Warren Township superintendent Dr. Timothy Hanson said.

School district leaders held a forum to discuss ways to take action right now in their school districts to eliminate bias and teach anti-racism within their school communities.

They’re hoping to turn support for the black lives matter movement into real action throughout the city.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News