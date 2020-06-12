Marion County to enter Stage 4 economic reopen a week after the rest of the state

INDIANAPOLIS — A day after Governor Eric Holcomb declared he is ready to further reopen Indiana’s economy on Friday instead of Monday, Mayor Joe Hogsett pushed back the reopening date for Marion County by a week. This is now the second time the mayor has deviated from the governor’s reopening dates.

Hogsett says he consulted with county health officials to make the decision. Marion County has had the most positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Regardless, the fluctuations from both the governor and the mayor are making it tough for small business owners to keep up.

“It’s being juggled like a hot potato whether we are going to open or we aren’t going to open. It gets changed last minute,” says Mario Zelaya, CEO of the entertainment bar Bad Axe Throwing. “We called employees this weekend, [telling them] you got to go back on unemployment for another week. It’s so much to manage, it’s not easy.”

Zelaya’s chain of bars allows patrons to throw axes at plywood targets. The throwing lanes are reserved and are generally 20 feet apart, which Zelaya says is great for natural social distancing.

“We are giving people their own axes, so they get their own dedicated axe throwing axe,” explains Zelaya of their safety protocols. “Frankly speaking, an extra few days [of delays] at the last minute, what is that really going to accomplish when we have no cure?”

Bad Axe Throwing has locations across the country, and Zelaya has been using earlier reopenings to help shape protocol at bars that are reopening now. They have rarely seen the type of reopen date flip-flopping seen in Indiana.

“The only place we have seen something like this was in Atlanta, where the governor said we can open up the state of Georgia. The mayor did not like it, but he did not stop it,” details Zelaya.

“It’s situation where you pump people up, then all of a sudden let the air out the tires, and then it’s next week,” says Linton Calvert who owns several businesses in Fountain Square including two bowling alleys.

Calvert and his team started taking bowling reservations for Friday before having to call them back to cancel. They are closing every other bowling lane for social distancing and washing all the balls and surfaces between reservations. While he would like to be open Friday, he is content with having a few extra days to get ready.

“I don’t think it’s my decision. What do I have to do? Just do what the laws say,” laughed Calvert. “You just got to roll with it because you can’t change things, and you hope for the best. There’s some things we need to complete, and that’s because we were getting for Friday, and now that we got a week, we slow down the pace.”

When Stage 4 hits for Marion County, entertainment businesses like bars and nightclubs will open at 50% occupancy.