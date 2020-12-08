Marion County to establish Conviction Integrity Unit in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS— The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday it will establish a Conviction Integrity Unit in early 2021.

According to Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, the unit will “work to prevent, identify, and remedy wrongful convictions by conducting fact-based reviews of past convictions.”

“The only person who benefits from a wrongful conviction is the person who committed the crime,” said Prosecutor Mears. “Incarcerating an individual who did not commit the crime undermines the integrity of the judicial system and does not bring justice to victims.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said the Conviction Integrity Unit is designed to fulfill the duty of diligently seeking justice, and will act independently within the prosecutor’s office.

Mears said the decision comes after requests from the community and reported results from similar units in other jurisdictions, like in Tampa, Florida, earlier this year. The city’s Conviction Review Unit exonerated a man convicted for murder and attempted rape in 1983 based on newly discovered DNA evidence.

Fran Watson, Professor at Indiana University McKinney School of Law, said she wholeheartedly commends Mears’s decision.

“Ensuring accuracy, legitimacy and integrity of Marion County criminal convictions is a commitment to promoting fairness for all,” she said.

The prosecutor’s office also said the new unit will “train prosecutors and investigators on ways the office can operate more efficiently, effectively, and adopt nationally-recognized best practices to help safeguard against future wrongful convictions.”

The unit will consist of one attorney, an investigator and a paralegal. The prosecutor’s office is actively seeking applicants– interested parties can apply here.

“We have to look back and acknowledge if things were not handled in a way that is fair,” said Mears. “We want to make sure that every conviction that comes out of Marion County is based on fact and applying the law to those facts; and not motivated by any other reason.”

Mears added that the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will be the first prosecutor’s office in Indiana to establish a Conviction Integrity Unit, and it is expected to begin accepting requests for review of convictions in early 2021.