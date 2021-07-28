Marion man arrested on 15 counts of child molestation

MARION, Ind. — A 64-year-old Marion man was arrested on 15 counts of child molestation after confessing to his crimes, according to the Marion Police Department.

Police arrested Dennis R. Stevens Tuesday morning.

According to MPD, Stevens admitted to a family member that he engaged in sexual contact with children. Police added that during an interview, Stevens said he had molested the children for two to three years.

Stevens also told police that he has had an urge to touch children since being sexually assaulted by the friend of a family member when he was 11 years old, MPD noted in a release. Stevens went on to tell police that he was released from prison about five years ago after previously being convicted of child molestation.

The Child Advocacy Center conducted forensic interviews with the children — ages 6, 7, 8 and 9 — and counseling has been made available to them, according to the police department.