Marion man dead in Madison County crash involving dump truck

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.––A dump truck driver was killed in a crash Monday in Summitville, authorities said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal crash that happened around 11 a.m.

Officials said a southbound Norfolk & Southern train struck a westbound 2007 Freightliner dump truck owned by Wimmer Lime Service at the crossing on Mill St. just east of Main St.

A male driver from Marion was ejected from the dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

Officials said the dump truck caught fire after the collision destroying the cab of the vehicle, and hazmat units responded to clean up leaking fluids caused by the crash.