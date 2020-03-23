Marion Superior Court issues COVID-19 warning, enters second week of shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion Superior Court system is entering its second week of shutdown and has its first confirmed coronavirus warning.

Court operations were already on a limited basis, at least until early April.

Late Saturday night, the following message was sent out judges and staff by the court’s chief operations officer.

“This email is to notify you that you may have come into contact or been exposed to an individual in the west wing of the City County Building who has tested positive to COVID-19. That individual was in the west wing on March 9th, 2020.” Marion Superior Court Chief Operations Officer Paige Bova Kervan

The Indiana Supreme Court and the U.S. District Court have sent out guidelines effectively halting business as usual at state and federal courts all across Indiana.