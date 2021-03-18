Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women
Video
Crimetracker
Coronavirus
National and World
IN Focus
Politics
Health
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Community Hero
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Video Game News
Hoosier Lottery
Indy Justice
Full Steam Ahead
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where Is Sherman?
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Your Town Friday
Pete the Planner
Be Our Guest
Sports
Big Tournament
Colts
Pacers
Friday Night Fast Break
Big Time Sports
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Send a News Tip
Email Newsletter
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Marketplace
Chicken Salad Chick
Video
Rectify Solar
Video
Popular
Family: Stimulus check argument led to Indianapolis quadruple murder
Video
Status of stimulus check: How to check on your payment
Video
Weather
‘Death penalty eligible’: Quadruple homicide suspect charged with 4 counts of murder in killings over stimulus money
Video
Third stimulus check: IRS updates ‘Get My Payment’ tool so you can check on status of your money
Video
Family grieves young mother killed on northeast side, underscoring a disturbing trend in Indy
Video
ENTER TO WIN FOX59: Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Stimulus checks hit Chase and Wells Fargo accounts starting Wednesday
Video
ISDH reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 20K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated
Video