Martin County man arrested on child exploitation, child porn charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police on Tuesday arrested a Martin County man on child exploitation and child pornography charges.

A cybertip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led state police to issue an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Camden S. Cobb, of Shoals.

Cobb was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and faces one count of child exploitation and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or submit a cybertip on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website.