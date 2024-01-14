INDIANAPOLIS – Multiple exciting events are being held around central Indiana to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here’s a list of entertainment, concerts, and speaking engagements that families can enjoy on MLK Day 2024:

Madam Walker Legacy Center

The Madam Walker Legacy Center will host the 42nd Annual MLK Day of Celebration featuring speaker Roland Martin at 10 a.m. To learn more about the event, please view here.

Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo will offer free admission with donationS from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monetary donations will be accepted to benefit Gleaner’s Food Bank. Learn more here.

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

The Eiteljorg will offer free admission and other activities for guests. Learn more here.

White River State Park

White River State Park will offer free admission for guests to multiple venues, including the NCAA Hall of Champions and the IMAX Theater. Additionally, free parking will be provided for guests. Learn more here.

Indiana Historical Society

The Indiana Historical Society will offer free admission, a service opportunity, and a concert featuring Keisha Ballinger and the University United Methodist Church Praise Team. Register here.

Newfields

Newfields will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Service Celebration. Speakers will include Pastor Jeffery Johnson of Easter Star Church and Rabbi Brett Krichiver of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. There will also be a performance by National Youth Poet Laureate Alyssa Gaines. This event occurs on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. Learn more here.

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The Children’s Museum will host activities for kids, including performances, STEMLabs, and printmaking, to name a few. The museum sold out of free tickets; however, members can still access the events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.