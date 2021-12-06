Martinsdale neighborhood focus of program to bring diversity into tech industr

INDIANAPOLIS — Local community leaders are hoping to increase access to tech careers in minority communities with the Eleven Fifty Academy program.

During the 90-180-day-long program, students can learn the skills needed to begin a career in technology.

Organizers are bringing in local organizations, churches, community centers and schools to encourage people to take advantage of the program through trusted partners. The program leaders say these efforts will help create generational wealth in the area and bring much-needed diveristy into the tech field.

“Typically in technology fields, African Americans, Hispanics, women are not well represented in tech and that’s nationally not just in Indiana,” said Scott Jones, President of Eleven Fifty Academy.” This is an opportunity for us to begin Eleven Fifty into this community and give them the kind of upward mobility and path to those same tech careers where they can make a million dollars in their first decade.”

Right now, the program is focusing on the Martindale neighborhood, but the hope is to expand it to include the entire city.