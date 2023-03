MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Martinsville.

Authorities were alerted to a vehicle crash around 3:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection between Robb Hill Road and Red Day Road in Martinsville.

The driver, identified the driver as 27-year-old Zackary Jon Willprecht, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the vehicle had struck a large tree after running off the side of the road.