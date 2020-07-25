Martinsville man survives 115 day battle with COVID-19

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville man is finally back home after spending 115 days battling COVID-19.

“A lot of things have changed since I came back,” smiled Ron Osborn who is more than 70-years-old, “I wouldn’t want to do it again.”

Osborn’s journey began in early April when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with his wife. The battle spanned the course of three hospitals and one rehab facility. At one point, doctors told his family he had only a 5% chance to live. They had him on a ventilator for 45 days and said there was nothing more they could do medically.

“I dropped to my knees and prayed to God that he didn’t actually have COVID,” said his son Jason Osborn, “Be smart and heed the warnings, this is for real. When [the pandemic] started, I just shrugged it off and look where I’m at today. Yes [my Dad] is a miracle, but if they don’t listen they are going to be in the same boat.”

Ron says he looked to God to get him through and admits he doesn’t remember some of the time he spent in the hospital. His family believes it’s a miracle he is still alive.

“He’s my Dad, and you are only given one in this life, and the only thing I can say is cherish them,” explained Jason holding back tears.

Ron says he is looking forward to getting his health back as well as his voice. The recovery process injured his ability to speak clearly.