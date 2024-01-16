MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville has issued its response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to not intervene in a lower court’s ruling permitting transgender students in Indiana to access bathrooms that match their gender identity.

In a statement sent to FOX59/CBS4, the MSD of Martinsville said it was “deeply disappointed” in the Supreme Court’s decision to deny the district’s petition to uphold the school’s policy of requiring transgender students to use bathrooms that match the biological sex they were assigned at birth.

Justices denied the MSD of Martinsville’s request to hear the case, which focuses on a transgender boy who is now a teenager and identified in the ruling as A.C., as the former student claimed he was prevented from accessing the boys’ restroom at John R. Wooden Middle School. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by A.C.’s parents alongside the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

The MSD of Martinsville, alongside the Vigo County School Corporation, had appealed a previous ruling by the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which was released in August, that ruled students must be permitted to access the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

At the time of the ruling, 7th Circuit Judge Diane Wood said that the Supreme Court would likely need to “step in with more guidance than it has furnished so far” at some point in the future due to growing litigation around the country related to transgender rights.

Read the complete 7th circuit’s ruling below:

According to the Associated Press, federal appeals courts around the country have reached differing verdicts on the polarizing subject, with an appeals court in Richmond, Virginia previously ruling in favor of transgender students and a court based in Atlanta ruling against it.

The contentious part of the debate centers on whether school districts should be able to enforce policies restricting which bathrooms transgender students can access, and whether that is in direct violation of federal law or the Constitution.

The MSD of Martinsville’s full statement can be read below:

“MSD of Martinsville is deeply disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court has denied its petition to resolve an issue that has divided federal courts and left school districts across the country in

disarray. As the education system continues to evolve rapidly, local school boards must be

empowered to navigate sensitive emerging issues with discretion to serve the best interests of

students. Federal courts are hopelessly in conflict over how to decide these issues, and the District hoped that the Supreme Court would have resolved this important conflict. The District will now consult closely with legal counsel to determine appropriate next steps that are both in compliance with the law and what is best for our students and community.” Eric Bowlen, MSD of Martinsville superintendent