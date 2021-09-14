Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center celebrates a reunion 90 years in the making

INDIANAPOLIS — The Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center and the family of George and Gabe Voida came together to celebrate the brothers’ arrival in Indianapolis in 1931.

George and Gabe (Gravel) Voida were born in the United States but moved to their parent’s native country of Romania after their father became ill. In 1931, when the boys were 11 and 13, their mother made the decision to return the boys to Indianapolis for better opportunities.

The boys trek through Europe by train and staying at friend’s houses before boarding a boat in London. When the boys arrived, they had a letter with instructions to send them to Mary Rigg at the then American Settlement House.

For their journey, the boys became semi-celebrities, being featured in the Indianapolis Star and followed through their teenage years as they became Eagle Scouts and went on to college.