Mask order goes into effect in West Lafayette to help stop spread of coronavirus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Right now, four Indiana counties—including Marion County—require face masks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the City of West Lafayette joined them when Mayor John Dennis signed an emergency order requiring masks.

Face coverings must be worn in businesses that are open to the public, on all forms of public transportation, crowded work settings, and any outdoor space where someone can’t maintain social distancing.

Evansville is also considering requiring face masks soon.