Masks may go optional at Center Grove Schools if conditions met

GREENWOOD, Ind — If current coronavirus trends continue in Johnson County, district officials with Center Grove Schools plan to start making masks optional among other revised Covid-19 protocols.

The district sent a message out to families and staff announcing the possible changes.

Right now, Johnson County is in the “yellow” rating according to the Indiana Department of Health’s dashboard.

That is the next to lowest level when it comes to current infection spread.

Center Grove leaders determined that if the county remains at the level for two consecutive weeks, the changes to protocols would go into effect. That includes masks becoming optional, and only strongly recommended.

The earliest that could happen would be on Wednesday, October 27th when the maps are updated by the state.

The school district said making the changes would be allowed since Covid-19 cases are declining in Johnson County.

Starting Thursday, the Center Grove’s school board will move to virtual meetings.

That decision was made after “disruptive behavior” during the board’s last meeting.

Parents will still be allowed to take part in the meeting via ZOOM.