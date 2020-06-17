Mass Ave Toys announces closure after 40 years

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 40 years in business, Mass Ave Toys took to Facebook Wednesday to announce its closure.

“We’re retiring with 40 years (and some change) in the toy industry under our belts,” said owner Natalie Canull.

The statement read, in part:

Having started in 1978 with a few ideas and a lot of gumption, I found an untapped market and did all in my power to bring this city the world’s most beautiful toys, dolls and teddy bears. We avoided a lot of trends and a metric ton of licensed character toys in order to provide the kinds of playthings that would last, not only through your children’s youth, but that could be kept for future generations in your families. That was important, because family is everything.

Canull thanked her husband Doug, her office staff and the loyal customers in the Facebook post.

The beloved toy store, located at 1057 East 54th Street, will surely be missed.