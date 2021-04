Max Weinberg, Monsters of Yacht announced for Kokomo summer concert series

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Max Weinberg performs at an event hosted by Inside Access from Chase to celebrate the inaugural “Best Credit Card Special Events” program award from Global Traveler’s 13th annual GT Test Reader Survey Awards on January 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Chase)

KOKOMO, Ind.––The schedule for the 2021 free admission summer concert series at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion at Foster Park was released Tuesday.

The concert series held in downtown Kokomo promises “a little bit of something for everyone” and features artists like the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, My Sinatra starring Cary Hoffman along with the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, Monsters of Yacht and more.

“The City of Kokomo takes pride in making our summer concert series bigger and better every year with the array of talent we are able to bring to the stage,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.

City officials said each evening is “packed with fantastic entertainment ideal for those on a date night or spending time with family or friends.”

Located at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets in downtown, the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion is an outdoor music venue hosting family-friendly, general admission concerts. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

“With all that folks have had to sacrifice this past year, these events will provide a great opportunity to give back to the community we love and appreciate,” added Mayor Moore.

All Kokomo Summer Concert Series shows will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and follow a plan approved by local health departments.

For more information, visit KokomoSummerSeries.com.

2021 KOKOMO SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP

Saturday, June 12 – Carver Center Summer Celebration featuring Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, Dirty Dozen Brass Band is recognized worldwide as an unstoppable musical machine. They have been featured guests both in the studio and onstage with artists including Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Modest Mouse, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Crowes, and many others. For more information, visit www.dirtydozenbrassband.com.

Saturday, June 26 – HOGfest featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. For 45 years Max Weinberg has held the drum chair behind Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band, playing before millions around the world. He expanded his role as band leader and resident music historian while anchoring the house band for Late Night with Conan O’Brien for 17 years. Max Weinberg’s Jukebox comes armed with an unlimited repertoire of classic songs, engaging the audience in a truly interactive concert experience. Max is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For more information, visit www.maxweinberg.com.

July 1, 2 & 3 – The Haynes Apperson Festival. Full details and lineup for this year’s event will be announced soon.

Saturday, July 10 – Weberfest. Full details and lineup for this year’s event will be announced soon.

Saturday, July 24 – Rhumfest. Artists for this event are TBA but are bound to feature Kokomo area favorites from solo artists to bands. The event will also include favorite past and present musicians out of the Rhum Academy. The event is set to start at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14 – Fireman’s / Jeep Rally featuring Nashville’s Finest. Nashville’s Finest combines two new up-and-coming Nashville bands (Zeona Road and The GD Saints) with established recording and touring musicians who have played with some of the world’s biggest acts.

Saturday, Aug. 21 – My Sinatra with The Kokomo Symphony. Cary Hoffman turns his celebrated PBS special into a biographical, often hilarious, and poignant one-man musical play about his love and idolization for his hero Frank Sinatra. Hoffman captivates the audience with his intimate journey of what it was like growing up fatherless with three musician uncles, who played on some of Sinatra’s greatest recordings, turning Sinatra into a fantasy father. Hoffman authentically sings Sinatra, creating a musical score about his lifelong obsession. For more information, visit www.mysinatra.com.

Saturday, Sept. 18 – Summer’s End featuring Monsters of Yacht. Featuring classic 70’s and 80’s yacht rock hits, Monsters of Yacht deliver rocking recreations of songs by artists like Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and more. They have the skills and attitude needed to pay tribute to the artists of the yacht rock genre with a powerful live show featuring accurate vocals and performances of the classic yacht rock songs. For more information, visit www.monstersofyacht.com.