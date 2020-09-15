Mayor addressing downtown homelessness through rapid rehousing program

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been exactly one week since Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the launch of a $7 million rapid rehousing program.

This new initiative aims to provide a more stable shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the circle city. It was funded by the CARES act.

The mayor says he believes Hoosiers are noticing this population more because many downtown offices are still empty.

Hogsett is addressing it through various initiatives to get people downtown. Residents living in and around Mile Square should already be seeing more IMPD patrols on foot and bike and new safety ambassadors are set to hit the streets later this week.

“it’s a concerted effort… not only to help those, our neighbors that are in need of shelter… those who find themselves in a position of panhandling… to try to minimize their presence downtown to provide for their needs but at the same time protect the safety of those who want to come back downtown and enjoy the evening,” said Hogsett.

Downtown leaders say they’re also working with businesses to set up more surveillance cameras that IMPD would be able to access.