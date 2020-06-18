Mayor Hogsett addresses ongoing violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke to FOX59 Thursday about the ongoing violence in the city.

He pointed to increased funding for community-based crime prevention groups.

Over the last four years, the city has invested nearly four million dollars on these efforts.

Kelly Reinke asked the mayor whether those investments are working, given the fact that we are on pace to break homicide records this year.

“I think community based, neighborhood led prevention efforts in other cities has been a pathway toward seeing particularly homicides but violent crime generally reduced and the added addendum of, it does take time,” said Hogsett. “But the practical reality that you’re asking is we have had a very difficult start to this year, and there’s just no two ways about it.”

Reinke also asked mayor hogsett what his message is to people who feel unsafe in our city.

“We are doing everything we can as a community. I understand the nature of the concern that people see when in the morning news they hear about gun violence overnight. And I know how unnerving that is… it’s unnerving to me as the mayor. But the truth is that we are making a concerted effort to remedy the problems that we’ve been experiencing.”