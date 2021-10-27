Mayor Hogsett announces expansion of rental assistance program

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced on Wednesday that the IndyRent program is accepting applications for up to a year for providing rent relief.

This expansion was approved unanimously by the City-County Council in September and was funded through a $91 million rental assistance allocation from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

“We’re proud to continue to extend a lifeline to residents still feeling the economic impact of the pandemic,” Hogsett said in a press release. “This extension provides an opportunity to families across Indianapolis to regain economic stability and more equitably experience prosperity.”

Who is eligible?

Marion County renters are the only ones available for assistance. Households at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) that have experienced a reduction in earned income and are at risk of housing instability are eligible to apply. Priority will be given to households below 50 percent AMI or who have been unemployed for 90 days or longer at the time of their application.

2020 recipients are also eligible to apply, as long as it does not duplicate any month already paid during last year’s program. Assitance received in 2020 does not count toward the 12-month maximum.

Those who have additional questions or wish to apply may do so at indyrent.org.