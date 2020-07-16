Mayor Hogsett announces grant program to keep independent music venues alive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Help is on the way for local, independent music venues. Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced a grant program to help hot spots maintain overhead costs through the pandemic.

“Pre-pandemic we are six nights a week, 300 people plus every night we are open,” describes HiFi Co-owner Josh Baker, “Been a hard thing to come to empty rooms every day.”

“We are looking at 80% revenue loss since COVID-19 started,” details Mike Angel, owner of Square Cat Vinyl, “It will help with the rent, utilities, ordering new records, things like that.”

The roughly 25 music venues in Marion County will be vying for a piece of the $125,000 pool of grant money. When the pandemic started, 44 venues across the state formed the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance. It has since become a non-profit organization.

“Pretty much all your favorite watering holes and big concert rooms,” jokes Baker, who is also the Director of the Alliance, “Working and consulting the venues on best practices from a safety standpoint, how to handle programming issues amidst the pandemic.”

Baker says city officials were some of the biggest supporters of the alliance when it formed.

“We have been advising them how critical it was with these venues, down to the financials with a lot of these rooms,” explains Baker.

With so many venues in dire need of help, Baker saying some are more than a million dollars in debt, it will be tough for the city to divide the $125,000 in grant funds.

“We are very grateful for this starting point, because no one else is stepping up and offering that, so we are glad to have it, but we are looking for more,” says Baker.

Baker adds that the top request from fans and artists is for outdoor venues. Deylen Realty allowed HiFi to build one in a parking lot behind the venue’s indoor space. They put it together in two weeks. The stage was created from a large shipping container. More containers surround the space to close it in. There will be fine artists selling and showcasing their work in some of the surrounding containers.

“We do the same protocols inside and out, masks are required to enter, masks in high traffic areas,” explains Baker, adding that masks must be worn within 20 feet of the stage, “We put Plexiglas on the bars, all of our POS units are self-checkout.”