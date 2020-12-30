Mayor Hogsett announces new cabinet appointments

Mayor Joe Hogsett appoints Taylor Schaffer (left) and Judith Thomas (right) to deputy mayor positions.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett has appointed two women to serve in leadership positions within his administration.

Effective January 1, 2021, Taylor Schaffer will be Mayor Hogsett’s chief deputy mayor and serve as his chief of staff.

Schaffer currently serves as the deputy chief of staff, as well as president for the Indianapolis City Market and Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center. She is also a board member for the IndyHub Foundation.

Judith Thomas will be appointed deputy mayor of neighborhood engagement. She is leaving her managing position at Judith & Co., a consulting firm focused on arts, culture, and tourism.

Thomas is a community scholar of Africana studies at IUPUI and previously served as president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center. She currently sits on the board of advisors for the Eiteljorg Museum and the boards of directors for the Indiana Destination Development Corporation Foundation and The Cabaret.

Her first day will be January 18, 2021.

Schaffer succeeds Thomas Cook, who has served as chief deputy mayor since 2016.

Thomas will replace Dr. David Hampton, someone who has served as deputy mayor since the beginning of the Hogsett administration.