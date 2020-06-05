Mayor Hogsett, Chief Taylor to address public safety amid day 8 of protests

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor will hold a virtual press conference Friday at 1 p.m. They are expected to address public safety in the Circle City.

This press conference comes as protests continue around the world against racial injustice after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In Indianapolis, protests will continue Friday for the eighth-straight day. Many plan to gather at 4 p.m. at IMPD’s Northwest District since it was a Northwest District officer who shot and killed Dreasjon Reed last month.

Demonstrators have walked the streets of the Circle City for days demanding an end to police brutality, more accountability from police officers, and an end to racial injustice. They say they will continue to do so until real change happens. Protesters hope city officials have been listening to them and that real change happens.

“I tell people all the time at work, my friends, this time around is different. They’re fed up,” said Chelsea Hooks who walked with protesters on Thursday. “People want change, and we’re not going to stop until there’s change.”

City officials admit the community should be able to count on their police department to protect and serve. And it is very clear the community does not feel that is the case.

Mayor Hogsett and Chief Taylor worked to find gaps preventing that trust, and they found three: lack of body cameras, a transparent use of force review that involves citizens, and an updated IMPD use of force policy.

Hogsett and Taylor say they are making efforts to improve on all those fronts.

The city recently approved $1.2 million in this year’s budget to implement body cameras this year. They are hoping between the months of July and September.

A use of force board is also expected to be formed soon. The board will include members of the community instead of IMPD. The board will look at all situations to see officers followed policy. This includes situations when an officer uses their gun, gets in a physical altercation, or deploys a Taser. The mayor has asked Taylor to submit a proposal for the board in the next 15 days.

Also, IMPD submitted a draft of a revised use of force policy on Thursday. The department believes it will have to go through several changes and edits before a final policy is brought forward. The mayor and Taylor want that done in 30 days.

Hogsett is expected to attend the protest at IMPD’s Northwest District at 4 p.m. Friday.