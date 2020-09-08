Mayor Hogsett, CHIP director to announce re-housing project through CARES Act

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will announce a new re-housing project using CARES Act funding Tuesday.

Hogsett will join Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, Executive Director of CHIP, and Janine Betsey, President and CEO of Merchants Affordable Housing Corp., to explain how the $7 million in Cares Act funding will be used in the new program.

The mayor’s office said homelessness service providers are looking for creative solutions for vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic, and rapid re-housing “will serve as a central, long-term solution to keep people healthy and safe by providing rental assistance and services.”

The announcement is set for 11:30 a.m. and can be viewed on this page.