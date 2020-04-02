Mayor Hogsett extends stay-at-home rules to through April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett is extending the coronavirus stay at home rules in Marion County through May 1st. With that designation comes some new closures.

There will be no programs at Indy Parks through the month of April, and all golf courses in the county will be closed starting Friday. Some courses had already begun putting in social distancing and sanitation protocols before the closure announcement.

Those changes include pulling all the flag poles at holes, and plugging the holes with foam, so people don't have to reach down in to get their ball. Saddlebrook Golf Course says they only allow one person per driving cart unless they are family. Those carts are then cleaned and disinfected after each round.

“Golf is one sport where you can play, and you don’t have to have any contact with anybody," says golfer Dean Johnson, “Working isolated it gets crazy after a while, so this is an excellent release.”

“We need to galvanize the public to be more mindful, and more practical about these social distancing tips," Mayor Hogsett adds.

The Mayor says Hoosiers have not been taking social distancing seriously enough. He and Governor Eric Holcomb, in partnership with Eli Lilly, are launching a social distancing social media campaign. It’s called #INthistogether.

"First thing we can do is keep social distance, and slow the virus impact on our healthcare system, and on our vulnerable friends and relatives," explains Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks.

Essential businesses will be allowed to remain open, but if they fail to maintain social distancing guidelines their essential tag can be taken away.