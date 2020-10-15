Mayor Hogsett, health officials to give Marion County coronavirus update

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will give an update on the city’s coronavirus response Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and can be watched live on this page.

Hogsett and Dr. Caine are expected to discuss Marion County’s current COVID-19 data and to encourage Indianapolis residents to plan appropriately for upcoming fall break and Halloween activities.

In Wednesday’s briefing from Governor Eric Holcomb, state officials continued to support coronavirus response plans from city and county officials across the state.

Marion County has typically remained a step behind the rest of the state in terms of reopening due to the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19.

Marion County recently loosened restrictions on coronavirus protocols beginning September 28.

Hoosiers learned Wednesday Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box tested positive for COVID-19, along with two of her family members. Box said she and her husband followed the health and safety guidelines and kept their social circle small.

Governor Eric Holcomb said Dr. Box’s team found smaller gatherings are contributing more cases than some of the larger events where many safety protocols are in place.