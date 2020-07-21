Mayor Hogsett, IMPD chief to participate in first public safety walk since start of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor are inviting residents to join them for a public safety walk Wednesday on the downtown canal walk.

The event will begin at 4 p.m., weather permitting, near the Colts Canal Playspace on the east side of the canal between Walnut and St. Clair Streets.

Those participating in the walk are asked to wear a face covering.

These walks started in 2017, but this will be the first one since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMPD says the walks “help build bridges of trust between area residents and the officers who serve them. The walks also provide a venue for neighbors and business owners to share safety concerns as well as discuss opportunities to build stronger partnerships to address crime.”

Following recent incidents of violence along the canal, Hogsett and Taylor expanded IMPD’s neighborhood-based beats from 78 to 106 and implemented a new approach for crime hot spots by placing an emphasis on community policing and increasing staffing in units dealing with violent crime. New surveillance cameras will also be added along the canal walk.