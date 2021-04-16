Mayor Hogsett, local leaders respond to deadly mass shooting at FedEx facility on southwest side

INDIANAPOLS — Local leaders are responding to the news of a deadly mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility that took the lives of nine people including the shooter.

Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement on Friday morning, about seven hours after shooting late Thursday night:

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short. Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.

U.S. representative Andre Carson also responded to the shooting via a tweet.

I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) April 16, 2021

We will update this story as more reactions come in.